RTW Investments LP Decreases Holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,327,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,475 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

LJPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,921. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. Research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 59,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

