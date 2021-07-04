RTW Investments LP Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up about 2.1% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $136,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,897. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

