RTW Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 9.81% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $135,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 263,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,793. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

