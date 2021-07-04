Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 104,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 72,349 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $4.04 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.