Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 45,928.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

