Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.