Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $352,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after buying an additional 275,183 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.