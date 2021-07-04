Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

