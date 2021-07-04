Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 97.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,215,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ESTE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

