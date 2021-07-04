Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $363.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $913,278.51 and approximately $363.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,501.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.09 or 0.06625302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.58 or 0.01505804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00411871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00161503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00621778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00426098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00345761 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,877,542 coins and its circulating supply is 30,760,230 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

