SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,882.98

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $70,882.98 and approximately $273.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023954 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.