Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

