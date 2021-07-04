Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $28.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,583,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

