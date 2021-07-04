Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCR. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCR opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,763,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.