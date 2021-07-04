Scotiabank Boosts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $11.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

