scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

SCPH stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.38. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

