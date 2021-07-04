Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 124,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

