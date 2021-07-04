Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 4,163,699 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

