Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNYCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

