SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

