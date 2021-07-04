Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Sientra worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 29.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN opened at $7.98 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

