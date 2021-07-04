Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

