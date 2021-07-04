Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hawkins by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hawkins by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hawkins by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $711.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

