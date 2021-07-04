Sei Investments Co. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

