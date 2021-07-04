Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,092 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $30.97 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

