SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SNES stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 33.50 and a quick ratio of 31.66. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 107.54% and a negative net margin of 2,241.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

