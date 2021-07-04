Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNSE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNSE opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

