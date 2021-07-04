Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

In related news, insider James Causgrove acquired 400,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Andrew Fairclough acquired 198,412 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,952.36 ($7,776.80). Insiders purchased 791,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,236 in the last quarter.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

