SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXP opened at $142.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

