SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

COO stock opened at $407.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.60 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.