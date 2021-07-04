SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $485.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.00. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.