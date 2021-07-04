SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 385 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

DFS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

