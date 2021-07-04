SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 534,687 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

