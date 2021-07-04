SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after acquiring an additional 661,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.