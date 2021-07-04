Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.