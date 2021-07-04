Shapiro Capital Management LLC Invests $141.89 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,584,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $141,894,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 15,868,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.