Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 237,348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,348 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.60. 7,669,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

