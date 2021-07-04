Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 6102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

