Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.