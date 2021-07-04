Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Rises By 31.0%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 9F in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 9F during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9F during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9F during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9F during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 9F alerts:

NASDAQ JFU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 1,399,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,605. 9F has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.