Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 20.6%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 293,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,687. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

