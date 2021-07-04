Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 20.6%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 293,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,687. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.04.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
