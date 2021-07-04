Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declines By 21.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 356,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,210. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

