Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 33.0%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

BTEGF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

