Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declines By 25.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,549,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.