Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Expands By 52.2%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $283,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

