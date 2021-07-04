Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Drops By 21.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.