Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Grows By 26.7%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $78.58 on Friday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69.
Cogeco Company Profile
