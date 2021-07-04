Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Grows By 26.7%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $78.58 on Friday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

