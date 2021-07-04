Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Decreases By 17.8%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHCT opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

