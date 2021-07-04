Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Decreases By 17.8%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CHCT opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
