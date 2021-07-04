Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Grows By 31.3%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 438,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,727,557. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.