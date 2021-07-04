Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expands By 36.5%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX to $20.67 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

